Patriots Matt Patricia reportedly interviews for position with Patriots AFC opponent Patricia served as New England's defensive coordinator for six seasons. Matt Patricia served as New England's defensive coordinator for six seasons. John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

After his failed tenure as the Patriots’ offensive play caller and O-line coach, Matt Patricia reportedly could be going back to his coaching roots on the defensive side of the ball.

And it might not be with New England.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patricia interviewed with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. The tenured Patriots staffer is one of three former NFL head coaches vying for the vacancy along with Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph.

With Bill O’Brien returning to Foxborough to run New England’s offense and Adrian Klemm taking over the offensive line, Patricia has been in a state of limbo since the 2022 season concluded.

Advertisement:

Patricia was not spotted with the rest of New England’s coaching personnel during the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and his contract (which was technically the deal he signed as the Lions’ head coach in 2018) expires this offseason.

Add in the presence of both Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick at the helm of New England’s defensive units, and Patricia’s best option moving forward might be with another organization.

Even with Mac Jones and the Patriots’ severe regression offensively under his watch, Patricia is likely still valued across the league as a defensive coordinator. During his six seasons as New England’s DC, Patricia led a unit that won two Super Bowls and made it to another in 2018.

A team like Denver offers plenty of intrigue, especially given that the Broncos’ defensive grouping was far from their weak link last season. With Payton tasked with overseeing Denver’s offense and righting the ship for Russell Wilson, Patricia could get the keys to a defense featuring key players like Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons, and Dre’Mont Jones.

If Denver opts to hire Patricia, he will get the opportunity to scheme up against Mac Jones and the Patriots offense next season. New England will travel to Denver at some point during the 2023 campaign for a matchup at Empower Field.