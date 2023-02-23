Patriots Matt Cassel ranked Mac Jones 25th overall among NFL signal callers Mac Jones was ranked among the bottom-tier quarterbacks in the NFL by this ex-Patriot. Mac Jones threw for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season with New England. Joshua Bessex / AP

The 2022 season was one to forget for Mac Jones.

The second-year pro regressed across the board after a promising rookie campaign, throwing for 14 touchdowns but getting knocked for 11 interceptions. His QBR rating of 36.2 ranked 28th overall among NFL QBs.

Granted, New England’s dysfunctional coaching structure didn’t do Jones any favors, especially with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the show on offense. Add in a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for a month, and Jones will be looking forward to a clean slate in 2023.

But even if Jones is poised to rebound with Bill O’Brien steering the ship on offense moving forward, last season cast plenty of doubt over Jones’ potential as a top-tier QB in the NFL moving forward.

Count former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel among those not enamored with New England’s current signal caller.

Earlier this week, Cassel compiled his “Way-Too-Early NFL Quarterback Rankings” for the 2023 season. Fair to say, Cassel wasn’t exactly high on Jones’ play last season, as he ranked Jones 25th overall out of 32 players.

“There were a lot of ups and downs for Mac Jones this past season,” Cassel wrote. “I’m still unsure of what type of quarterback he can be. But we will certainly find out with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien returning to the New England Patriots this season.”

The list of quarterbacks below Jones isn’t exactly encouraging, with Jacoby Brissett, Kenny Pickett, Baker Mayfield, David Mills, Sam Darnold, Mike White, and Desmond Ridder rounding out the rest of Cassel’s list.

Even though the Jets’ current QB corps of White and Zach Wilson (who wasn’t even ranked by Cassel) sit at the bottom of the AFC East, New England’s other two divisional rivals appear to be all set at the QB position.

Cassel ranked Buffalo’s Josh Allen fourth overall on his list, while Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa — even with his concussion issues — landed at No. 14.

Among the five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones ranked third on Cassel’s list, with both Trey Lance and Wilson not making the cut. Trevor Lawrence ranked seventh after his breakout season with Jacksonville, while Justin Fields came in at No. 13.

Expectations might be low for Jones entering his third season, but an overhauled offense is a step in the right direction for a Patriots team that needs more production under center in 2023.