Patriots Report: Matt Patricia won’t be hired as Broncos defensive coordinator Denver's pick is former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, not Matt Patricia. Matt Patricia was back with the Patriots this past season as a senior adviser.

The Denver Broncos have hired Vance Joseph as their next defensive coordinator according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia interviewed for the job, but it appears Denver has decided to go in another direction.

Prior to his foray into offensive play-calling this year, Patricia spent five years as New England’s defensive coordinator. He was also head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018-2020 before returning to New England.

This will be Joseph’s third defensive coordinator job.

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their Defensive Coordinator, per source. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 23, 2023

The longtime defensive backs coach became Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and lasted one season before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2017. By 2019, Joseph was back among the defensive coordinator ranks with the Arizona Cardinals.

New Cardinals head coach Johnathan Gannon opted not to bring Joseph back after taking over earlier this month. He hired 30-year-old Nick Rallis instead.

Matt Patricia is still listed on the Patriots website as a senior football advisor/offensive assistant. The Patriots hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in the offseason to handle the play-calling duties.

Along with Patricia and Joseph, the Broncos also interviewed former Jets head coach Rex Ryan.