Patriots ESPN lists two contracts similar to what Jakobi Meyers could get in free agency According to ESPN, Meyers could end up in the $15-20 million per year range. New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) watches a replay screen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

When free agency hits, Patriots recover Jakobi Meyers could be in for a sizable pay day.

The 26-year-old receiver made just under $4 million last season during the final year of his contract. Now, as arguably the top wide receiver in the free-agent market, Meyers could be in a position to more than triple his annual salary.

In a recent piece on ESPN.com, Mike Reiss identified a pair of recent wide receiver signings whose deals could end up being comparable to what Meyers will get this year.

Hunter Renfrow, who signed a two-year, $32 million deal with the Raiders last year, has had a pretty similar statistical output through his first four seasons to Meyers.

In 56 games, Renfrow has 244 catches, 2,629 yards, and 17 touchdowns, while Meyers has 235 catches, 2,758 yards, and 8 touchdowns in 60 games.

ESPN front office insider Mike Tannenbaum said that an offer in the same range as Renfroe’s deal likely wouldn’t be enough to keep Meyers from testing free agency because the market for wide receivers has “absolutely exploded.”

“The agents this time of year are usually like, ‘We’re going to listen, we’re interested, but we’re going to see what the market is.’” Tannenbaum said. “They want to make sure they’re maximizing any leverage they have. They would certainly wait to get through the combine (Feb. 28-March 6).”

Reiss also noted that Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams signed deals worth north of $28 million annually, but doesn’t expect Meyers to be in that range. Instead, Reiss used Christian Kirk’s 4-year, $72 million deal as an example of a contact that might make more sense for a player like Meyers.

“Anything before last season for me is highly irrelevant if I was representing Jakobi Meyers because the market has changed discernably. There’s a greater emphasis on passing, and receivers’ value has never been higher,” said Tannenbaum.