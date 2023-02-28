Patriots 49ers are likely done with former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, GM says The former Patriots quarterback will likely be on the move this offseason. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks on prior to the NFC Championship game against the Eagles, Jan. 29 in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Jimmy Garoppolo will likely move on from the 49ers next season, San Francisco general manager John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday during an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Jimmy has been tremendous for us,” Lynch said. “In our first year at the end of the year we do a trade and Jimmy comes in and lights it up. A lot of people want to talk about what we didn’t accomplish with him. What I know is we won a lot of football games with Jimmy. We admire his toughness.

“We admire the teammate that he was. I know everyone wants to talk about some discourse and all that, but I do believe that it’s probably run its course. But I think we leave with nothing but fond memories for Jimmy and Jimmy is going to go play good football for someone.”

The Patriots picked Garropolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Garoppolo spent three seasons in New England before the Patriots traded him to San Fransisco in exchange for a second round pick.

The 49ers had tough luck with injuries this season at the quarterback position. Garoppolo broke his foot on December 4th. Brock Purdy is recovering from a torn UCL and Trey Lance missed nearly the entire season with a broken ankle.

San Fransisco wasn’t able to get much offense going in the NFC championship game and got steamrolled 31-7 by Philadelphia.

Despite the loss, the 49ers are still in a solid position to compete next year. Fan Duel lists San Fransisco with the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl next year.

Before Tom Brady retired, there were rumors that the future-Hall-of-Famer could spend a season with his hometown team. Lynch, who had a brief stint with the Patriots in 2008, said he reached out to Brady when news of the retirement broke.

“I sent him a text when he retired,” Lynch said. “He was a teammate for about three weeks at one point. So I sent him a text just congratulations on one of the greatest careers that I’ve ever seen in any sport. I wished him the best. So we’ll leave it at that.”