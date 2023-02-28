Patriots Report: Patriots will work out Mac Jones’s ex-roommate, who models game after Julian Edelman Slade Bolden is a 5-foot-11-inch, 194-pound slot receiver who signed with the Ravens last year. Slade Bolden #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a five yard touchdown with Mac Jones #10 during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Patriots are scheduled to work out former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Bolden was Mac Jones’s roommate at Alabama, and later played under Bill O’Brien during the 2021 season.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 194-pound slot receiver signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free-agent last season before being placed on injured reserve and eventually being cut in October.

According to Reiss, the injury was a sports hernia. Bolden has since recovered and is “fully healthy,” Reiss tweeted.

While much of the NFL's attention is focused in Indianapolis at the combine, a note back home: Free-agent WR Slade Bolden is scheduled to work out for the Patriots.



Played at Alabama with Mac Jones, and then under Bill O'Brien. 2022 UDFA with Ravens. Healthy after sports hernia. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 28, 2023

Last year at the combine, Bolden told reporters that he models his game after Julian Edelman. Edelman saw the comments and tweeted a gif of Patriots coach Bill Belichick wearing binoculars with Edelman’s face edited in to replace Belichick’s.

Advertisement:

According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, who was with the Providence Journal at the time, O’Brien would mention the ways he used to use Wes Welker to Bolden while they were at Alabama.

The Patriots worked out Bolden last spring before he signed with Baltimore.

Bolden caught 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown during Jones’s final season at Alabama in 2020. In 2021, Bolden caught 42 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns under O’Brien.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, Bolden had two years of eligibility remaining when he left Alabama.

Bolden was third on the team in receptions in 2021 behind 2022 first-round pick- Jameson Williams and 2022 second-round pick John Metchie.