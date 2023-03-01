Patriots Patriots grade poorly in NFLPA report card on players’ working conditions The Patriots ranked 22nd or worse in five of the eight categories listed in the NFLPA report card. The Patriots only received an A grade in one of eight categories in the poll. Winslow Townson / Getty

The NFL Players Association released report cards grading the various working conditions for players of all 32 franchises on Wednesday afternoon.

And the report — featuring a poll of 1,300 players across the league — didn’t reflect too kindly on the Patriots and their team facility at Gillette Stadium.

Overall, the Patriots ranked 24th out of 32 teams in terms of overall player satisfaction, which was mapped out over eight separate categories.

As part of the survey, players anonymously rated the state of their teams’ facilities and their daily work experience by locker room; travel; training staff; strength staff; training room; weight room; nutrition; and treatment of families.

In total, New England ranked 22nd or worse in five of the eight classifications and ranked in the top 10 of just one designation.

“The player respondents’ feedback from our survey described the club’s facility as old, dated and in need of renovation,” the report read. “The staffing of the current facilities was also flagged as an issue in need of improvement, specifically in the weight room and training room. The player respondents’ indicated that facilities and operations at the Patriots can use a refresh.”

Here’s how the Patriots graded out in the report:

Treatment of Families: C- (tied-22nd)

Food Service/Nutrition: B (12th)

Weight Room: D (31st)

Strength Coaches: B+ (tied-28th)

Training Room: C- (tied-22nd)

Training Staff: A (tied-9th)

Locker Room: C+ (tied-18th)

Team Travel: D+ (tied-25th)

In terms of family treatment, the report noted that the Patriots are just one of 11 teams that do not offer daycare at the stadium, and are also one of 14 teams who do not have a family room at their facilities.

While other AFC East rivals like the Dolphins and Bills both received A+ grades for their respective weight rooms, New England ranked near the bottom of the list with its D rating.

“The players feel that the facilities and equipment have been the same for a very long time, and they feel like it is understaffed,” the report said.

New England’s locker room, which was renovated in 2018, was rated in the middle of the pack with a C+ grade. “The main complaint is that players want a little more room to spread out without feeling on top of one another,” the survey noted, adding that “85% of players feel like they have enough space.”

One of the more surprising results centered around New England’s team travel. Even though the Patriots travel on their private, team-owned “AirKraft” 767 plane, just 54 percent of players feel like they have enough room to spread out while in the air.

“Given the results, it is understandable that only 64% of players believe club owner Robert Kraft is willing to spend the money necessary for upgrades, ranking him 26th in this category,” the report added.

Along with a solid mark for food service and nutrition (B grade), New England did receive high praise for its training staff, which ranked ninth overall in the league.

The Washington Commanders ranked last in the survey, getting an F- grade in three separate categories.