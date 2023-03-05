Patriots Matt Patricia reportedly ‘has a shot to land’ defensive coaching job with Eagles Matt Patricia has been linked to teams like the Denver Broncos following a rocky season in New England. Matt Patricia could be headed to the NFC next season. Michael Dwyer / AP

Matt Patricia might be on the move.

Despite his troubled tenure as New England’s offensive play-caller and O-line coach, Patricia has been linked to various coaching positions across the NFL this offseason.

But after failing to land a job as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator last month, Patricia might be a target for the reigning NFC champions.

According to Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald, Patricia “has a shot to land with the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive staff, presumably as a linebackers coach.”

The 48-year-old coach previously led New England’s linebackers from 2006-2010. Even though taking on a role as a position coach elsewhere might represent a step-down for Patricia given his previous posts, it could be the best course of action after last season’s dysfunction.

The Eagles currently have a vacancy on Nick Sirianni’s staff after defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon accepted a job as the Cardinals’ head coach last month. Philly’s linebackers coach Sean Desai was elevated up to DC in a corresponding move, opening the door for Patricia to join the organization.

As disastrous as New England’s offense was in 2022 under Patricia’s watch, that hasn’t stopped teams from targeting the former Pats DC this offseason.

Even though Patricia ultimately came up short to Vance Joseph in Denver’s search for a defensive coordinator, Broncos head coach Sean Payton offered a ringing endorsement of Patricia during the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

“It’s a little early to answer that. We just got here,” Payton said when asked if he’d still consider adding Patricia to his staff. “He and I are going to talk this week. I wouldn’t rule that out. If that possibly came to fruition, it would be for a few things. I’d certainly want to talk to Vance and our defensive coaches, but I know Matt well enough to know how smart he is and what he can contribute, so we’ll see.”

Paticia’s current role in New England is undetermined, as his contract — inked during his time as head coach of the Lions — expired this season. He has not been spotted with other Patriots coaches at previous stops like the East-West Shrine Bowl or the Scouting Combine.

“I think he is — at this juncture, from what I’ve gathered — kind of untethered. He’s not with the Patriots,” NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran said of Patricia last week. “Robert Kraft, not on the record, but certainly characterized a level of respect for Patricia and Joe Judge as coaches and guys. So, I don’t think they’re persona non grata, but I don’t know if they have an exact role for (Patricia).”