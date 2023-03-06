Patriots Allen Robinson given permission to look for potential trade destinations The 29-year-old Robinson is a one-time Pro Bowl selection with 6,748 career receiving yards. Allen Robinson played in 10 games for the Rams last season, catching 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

On Monday morning, Tom Pelissero reported that the Los Angeles Rams are allowing wide receiver Allen Robinson to find a potential trade partner.

Pelissero also noted that the Rams would be willing to eat some of Robinson’s salary for next season, which is currently slated to be $15.25 million.

It’s no secret that the Patriots are looking to add to their wide receiver group this offseason. The team has met with a number of receivers in recent weeks, including Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will be available in April’s draft.

New England as well are in the middle of deciding what to do with free agent Jakobi Meyers, who was the team’s leading receiver the last two seasons.

Advertisement:

It was recently reported that the two sides are unlikely to sign a deal before Meyers officially becomes a free agent on March 15. On the open market Meyers is projected to get $12-15 million.

As it stands, Kenrick Bourne and DeVante Parker are the only receivers under contract who had at least 300 receiving yards last season for the Patriots.

If New England decides to move in the direction of Robinson, they’ll be getting a 29-year-old with nine years in the league and a salary that may land under Meyers’s new deal, depending on how much LA decides to eat of it.

Last year was Robinson’s first with the Rams and it was cut short by a season-ending foot injury he suffered after playing in the team’s first 10 games, catching 33 passes for 339 yards.

Robinson has battled injuries throughout the entirety of his career, playing in 110 out of a possible 146 regular season games over the past nine years.

When he’s on the field though he’s been a solid contributor. In each of the five seasons that he’s played in at least 13 games, he’s gone for over 750 passing yards and at least four touchdowns.

Advertisement:

His best season came in 2015 when he had 14 touchdowns and 1,400 receiving yards, but he also served as a reliable number one receiver as recently as 2020 when he had 1,250 yards on 102 catches.