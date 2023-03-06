Patriots Here’s the latest update on the Patriots and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ahead of free agency Meyers is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Jakobi Meyers during the Patriots' season finale against the Bills in Jan. 2023. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The future of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers — and whether or not he remains with the Patriots — is one of the more interesting subplots in the NFL’s upcoming free agent market.

Meyers, 26, joined New England in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Over time, he’s established himself as one of the team’s most reliable pass-catchers, leading the Patriots in receiving yards over the last two seasons.

It remains to be seen if Bill Belichick and Patriots leadership decide to use the franchise tag on Meyers. The deadline to make that decision is Tuesday, March 7.

As a recent report from NFL Network’s Mike Giardi made clear, however, it appears New England might let Meyers reach free agency.

“No one views him on high scale,” Giardi reported of the expected Meyers market, defining a high salary as one of at least $15 million per season, “but 12 to 14 [million] is ‘definitely in play.'”

https://twitter.com/MikeGiardi/status/1632770298821976068?s=20

As Giardi noted, the Patriots will reportedly “let [Meyers] see what’s out there, but hope he comes back to them for [a] final conversation.”

NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15 (preceded by a two-day legal negotiation window).

A previous report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano indicated over the weekend that Meyers and the Patriots haven’t advanced very far in conversations about a new deal.