Patriots Patriots’ Marcus Jones isn’t switching to offense any time soon "I’m a defensive back first.” Marcus Jones scored a 48-yard touchdown in his first offensive snap of the season in 2022. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

On a Patriots offense severely lacking in big-play generators and high-end talent, defensive back Marcus Jones was a breath of fresh air in 2022.

Jones’ starred in his first season as an All-Pro punt returner and a promising cornerback in New England’s secondary. But the 2022 third-round pick also earned reps on the other side of the ball, even scoring a 48-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap of the season.

Marcus Jones is a defensive back.



His first offensive snap of the season was a 48-yard receiving touchdown 😱



(via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/o12l9NlZGV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 2, 2022

Jones reeled in four total catches for 78 yards and that one score last year, with New England utilizing his speed and shiftiness as an impromptu receiver.

Taking on that added role was a testament to the rookie’s unique skillset, and an indictment on a Patriots offense that was missing some proven playmakers.

Advertisement:

Given the promising returns Jones put forth under a small sample size last season, could the Patriots opt to hand him even more reps next to Mac Jones in 2023?

During a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football”, Jones acknowledged that a full-time switch to offense isn’t part of the plan.

“I’m always a defensive back. That’s the first thing,” Jones said. “Anywhere that’s needed for the team, I’m definitely down for it — but I’m a defensive back first.”

The only player in the last 75 years to have a receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown, and an interception return touchdown in the same season.



Should @MarcusJonesocho be on offense full-time??@Patriots @MikeGiardi pic.twitter.com/B86AWKNVyE — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 8, 2023

Even though Jones looked like a natural fit when called upon for offensive snaps in 2022, he didn’t devote plenty of practice time toward honing his craft as a wideout.

“It’s not a specific (amount of) time. I can’t say that,” Jones said. “All I know is that whenever it came down to it and coach was telling me to do something, I was doing it. So I can’t really calculate how much time and everything like that because it’s a long season.”

The Patriots’ wide-receiver corps might take a hit this offseason. It’s expected that New England will let Nelson Agholor walk in free agency, but the Pats could also could lose Jakobi Meyers on the open market.

Advertisement:

Still, don’t expect the Patriots to turn to Marcus Jones as a potential deep-ball threat for Mac Jones next season. He might prove useful for the occasional offensive snap or schemed-up play, but Jones holds far greater value to this team on defense and special teams.