Patriots Here’s where the Patriots will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft The Patriots will enter the 2023 NFL Draft with 10 total selections. The Patriots will have 10 total picks during the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Steve Luciano / AP

After receiving two compensatory draft picks on Thursday, the Patriots’ full list of selections for the 2023 NFL Draft is now set.

Here are New England’s draft picks:

Round 1, No. 14 overall

Round 2, No. 46

Round 3, No. 76 (from Carolina)

Round 4, No. 107 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, No. 117

Round 4, No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6, No. 184 (from Carolina)

Round 6, No. 187 (from Las Vegas)

Round 6, No. 192

Round 6, No. 210 (compensatory)

Compensatory picks are doled out to teams who lost more qualified free agents than they signed during the previous offseason.

The Patriots earned another fourth-round pick after cornerback J.C. Jackson signed with the Chargers, while the added sixth-rounder was for Ted Karras who joined the Bengals.

Advertisement:

New England added their third-round pick (No. 76) in a draft-day trade with the Panthers last year, moving their 94th overall pick to Carolina for pick 137 and a future third.

The additional draft compensation was a direct result of trades involving Sony Michel (No. 107, Rams), Stephon Gilmore (No. 184, Carolina), and Jarrett Stidham (No. 187, Las Vegas).

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 27, and run through Saturday, April 29.