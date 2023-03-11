Patriots ‘I couldn’t be happier for Devin:’ Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and others around NFL laud Devin McCourty upon retirement McCourty received tons of messages from his peers around the league after announcing his retirement on Friday. Devin McCourty was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Patriots and played his entire 13-year career in New England.





Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement on Friday. The three-time Super Bowl champion was a fan favorite, and the departure of the 12-time captain and 13-year veteran is sure to leave a leadership void for the organization.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft praised McCourty for both his play on the field and his community activism off it.

“As a Patriots fan, it’s always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn’t be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis,” Kraft said in a statement. “Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships.

“As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn’t have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field.”

Coach Bill Belichick expressed similar thoughts in his statement.

“It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships,” said Belichick. “And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community.

“For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people.”

More tributes would follow on social media.

