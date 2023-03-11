Patriots Patriots release Jake Bailey, one of the NFL’s highest-paid punters, after four seasons Bailey struggled in 2022 as he dealt with a back injury before being placed on injured reserve and receiving a suspension. Jake Bailey signed a four-year, $13.5 million extension in August, but struggled mightily and didn't appear in a game after Week 9.





The Patriots are officially in the market for a new punter.

The team released Jake Bailey on Friday, his four seasons in New England ending in both poor performance and injury.

Bailey, a fifth-round pick in 2019 who also kicked off and held on field goals, averaged 45.9 yards per punt in 58 regular-season games, making the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro first team in 2020.

His 2022 season, however, was a disaster. Signed to a four-year, $13.5 million extension in August that made him one of the game’s highest-paid punters, Bailey played in only nine games because of a back injury and was one of the league’s worst prior to that.

His 35.3-yard net average was worst in the NFL, and his 42.1-yard gross was second-to-last among those with at least 10 punts.

Bailey didn’t play for the Patriots after Week 9. He returned to practice Dec. 21 but was suspended for undisclosed reasons prior to the season finale against Buffalo. He filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association over the suspension.