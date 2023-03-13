Patriots Patriots reportedly trading Jonnu Smith to the Falcons The 2021 free agent signing made 55 catches in two seasons with New England. Jonnu Smith playing for the Patriots in 2022. Elsa / Getty Images

The Patriots are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons, according to a report.

New England will send Smith to Atlanta in exchange for a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The move will create a sizable amount of additional salary cap space for the Patriots, though it marks the end of a disappointing tenure in New England for Smith.

Signed as a top-level free agent in 2021 on a four-year contract worth up to $50 million, Smith was supposed to help jump-start offensive production for the Patriots at the tight end position (alongside fellow free agent signing Hunter Henry).

Yet in two seasons, he failed to make the desired impact. Smith totaled just 55 receptions and one touchdown in 30 games with the Patriots.