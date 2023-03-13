Patriots Report: Patriots re-sign Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal The 29-year-old cornerback will return to New England. New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The deal is for two years, according to Rapoport. The financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Jones has spent seven seasons in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016.

He made 16 starts last season and recorded career highs in pass deflections (11), interceptions (4), and forced fumbles (3). Jones also made 69 tackles and recorded his first career interception return for a touchdown.

“He’s done a little bit of everything for the Patriots,” Rapoport said. “But really had a career year in a contract year. The 29-year-old gets a two-year deal, and for the Patriots, this was always a priority. One thing Bill Belichick loves to do is retain his own homegrown players.”

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Patriots are re-signing one of their own, bringing back CB Jonathan Jones. pic.twitter.com/z5BsFEYSnz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Jones was New England’s No. 1 cornerback last season following JC Jackson’s departure.

“He’s tough, well prepared, smart kid,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told ESPN’s Mike Reiss earlier during the season. “His playing strength for his size is good, speed’s very good, instincts, quickness, good tackler. He’s a good player and really good off the field with preparation and communication.”