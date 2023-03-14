Patriots Jakobi Meyers reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders New England's leading receiver is on his way out. Jakobi Meyers playing for the Patriots against the Bills in Jan. 2023. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Jakobi Meyers has reportedly agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $33 million, including $21 million in guaranteed money.

The details of Meyers’s free agent deal were first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. ESPN’s Adam Schefter quickly confirmed the agreement.

Meyers, 26, will rejoin former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the Las Vegas head coach. He will also provide another option for former New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a deal with the Raiders on Monday.

“It’s hard to turn down Las Vegas,” Meyers told NFL reporter Josina Anderson. “When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them. Unfortunately it didn’t work out with the Patriots. I put a lot of effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I’m blessed.”

Advertisement:

Meyers joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, quickly rising through the ranks to become a trusted target for New England quarterbacks. Over the last two seasons, Meyers led the Patriots in receiving yards.