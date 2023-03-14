Patriots Patriots reportedly place right-of-first-refusal tender on Myles Bryant Bryant could return on a one-year, $2.6 million deal depending on how free agency goes. Myles Bryant was exposed to football at an early age and immediately showed an aptitude for it.

The Patriots have tendered cornerback Myles Bryant at the right of first refusal level, according to multiple reports.

Bryant, who is a restricted free agent, can choose to sign with another team or play on a one-year, $2.6 million deal. The Patriots have the right to match any offer that Bryant gets. They could also choose not to match and let him leave.

Right of first refusal is one of three types of tenders. First-round tenders and second-round tenders allow teams to receive compensation for losing a restricted free agent.

Right of first refusal tenders do not involve compensation.

The move appears to be a step toward bringing Bryant back to New England next year.

Advertisement:

Bryant signed with the Patriots in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. His three-year deal expired this year, making him a restricted free agent. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 if he plays out next season with the Patriots.

Bryant played in all 17 games last year, recording 70 tackles with an interception and six passes defended.