Report: Patriots sign Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

The Patriots have added an offensive tackle.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Patriots signed Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal.
Anderson’s most recent stop was in Denver, where he spent three seasons. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
He was claimed by the Jets after the Patriots waived him, and Denver ended up signing him off the Jets’ practice squad.
Anderson played in 41 games during his time with the Broncos, but was not a consistent starter. He made 12 starts, seven of which came last season.
Anderson is New England’s first free agent signing of the year who played for another team last season. The Patriots have re-signed Jonathan Jones and tendered Myles Bryant, while losing Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders.
