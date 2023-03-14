Patriots Report: Patriots sign Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson Anderson spent some time in Foxborough during training camp in 2019. Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) walks off the field after a practice session in Harrow, England, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Denver Broncos will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL regular season football game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Patriots have added an offensive tackle.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Patriots signed Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal.

Anderson’s most recent stop was in Denver, where he spent three seasons. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He was claimed by the Jets after the Patriots waived him, and Denver ended up signing him off the Jets’ practice squad.

#Patriots agree to two-year deal with former #Broncos OT Calvin Anderson, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Anderson played in 41 games during his time with the Broncos, but was not a consistent starter. He made 12 starts, seven of which came last season.

Anderson is New England’s first free agent signing of the year who played for another team last season. The Patriots have re-signed Jonathan Jones and tendered Myles Bryant, while losing Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders.