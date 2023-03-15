Patriots Patriots add one year to Devin McCourty’s contract in cap space-saving move McCourty still plans to retire, but the Patriots found a way to save some cap space. Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty jogs onto the field. Doug Murray/AP Photo

Devin McCourty signed a one-year, $1.165 million contract with the Patriots on Wednesday.

The move is expected to create $5.035 million in cap space and push $6.2 million in dead money to 2024 “presuming the retirement is officially processed after June 1,” according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

According to Spotrac, McCourty’s contract was scheduled to count as $9.7 million in dead money for 2023 before the Patriots made this move.

Yates noted that the Saints made a similar move when Drew Brees retired.

McCourty still plans to retire. The Patriots have a press conference scheduled for next Tuesday to honor McCourty. The 35-year-old defensive back played his entire career in New England and won three Super Bowls.

Advertisement:

So far during free agency, the Patriots have added Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. They’ve resigned Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers, among several internal free agents. They’ve also put a right of first refusal tender on cornerback Myles Bryant.

While he is retiring, the Patriots tacked a year onto Devin McCourty’s contract at a minimum value ($1.165M for 2023), per source.



This is a cap tactic that creates $5.035M in 2023 cap space, while pushing $6.2M in dead money to 2024, presuming the retirement is officially… https://t.co/nDRABQSIrs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2023