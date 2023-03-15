Patriots add one year to Devin McCourty’s contract in cap space-saving move

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Devin McCourty signed a one-year, $1.165 million contract with the Patriots on Wednesday.
The move is expected to create $5.035 million in cap space and push $6.2 million in dead money to 2024 “presuming the retirement is officially processed after June 1,” according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
According to Spotrac, McCourty’s contract was scheduled to count as $9.7 million in dead money for 2023 before the Patriots made this move.
Yates noted that the Saints made a similar move when Drew Brees retired.
McCourty still plans to retire. The Patriots have a press conference scheduled for next Tuesday to honor McCourty. The 35-year-old defensive back played his entire career in New England and won three Super Bowls.
So far during free agency, the Patriots have added Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. They’ve resigned Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers, among several internal free agents. They’ve also put a right of first refusal tender on cornerback Myles Bryant.
