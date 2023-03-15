Patriots Jakobi Meyers reacts to JuJu Smith-Schuster signing: ‘Cold world’ The Patriots are reportedly signing Smith-Schuster for the same amount of money Meyers got from Las Vegas. Jakobi Meyers leads the Patriots with 41 receptions this season, though none of them have brought him to the end zone.

Jakobi Meyers tweeted his reaction to the Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday afternoon.

“Cold world lol,” wrote Meyers.

Meyers agreed to join the Raiders on Tuesday, netting a 3-year deal worth $33 million. The Patriots and Smith-Schuster reportedly agreed to a deal worth 3-years and $33 million.

Even though Meyers said at the end of the year that he wanted to remain in New England, the Patriots chose to go with Smith-Schuster.

Meyers thanked the Patriots in a statement on Instagram:

“These last 4 years in New England have been the best years of my life,” Meyers wrote. “I can’t thank Coach Belichick and the entire staff enough for taking a chance on an undrafted free agent and developing me into the player and person I am today.

Advertisement:

Thank you to all of the fans who supported me on this journey. I strive to be an inspiration to all the young kids watching every Sunday. It was nothing but love and I’ll always be thankful for that. Thank you to all of my teammates who pushed me to be better each and every day. I couldn’t have done it without you boys and we built bonds that will last a lifetime. With that being said, I couldn’t be more excited for my next chapter.”

Cold world lol https://t.co/YtYqjrymUw — Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) March 15, 2023

Meyers was New England’s most productive receiver last season, leading the team in targets [96], receiving yards [804], and touchdowns [6].

Smith-Schuster comes to New England from Super Bowl champion Kansas City, where he caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns in his only season with the Chiefs.

“Excited for my next chapter in New England!” Smith-Schuster wrote. “I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!”