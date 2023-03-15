Patriots Patriots reportedly sign running back James Robinson to 2-year contract Robinson rushed for 425 yards and reeled in 11 catches last season with both the Jaguars and Jets. James Robinson totaled 425 rushing yards and 11 receptions last season. Steven Senne / AP

The Patriots added more depth to their offensive personnel on Wednesday evening.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, New England signed running back James Robinson to a two-year contract worth a maximum value of $8 million.

Robinson, 24, split the 2022 season between the Jaguars and Jets. The Illinois State product totaled 425 rushing yards and 11 receptions between the two teams, but was non-tendered by New York earlier this week.

Injuries have hampered Robinson, who stormed onto the scene with Jacksonville during the 2020 season. He totaled 1,414 scrimmage yards that year, the most ever for an undrafted rookie.

He added another 767 rushing yards to go with eight total touchdowns over 14 games in 2021, but Robinson later tore his Achilles and was ruled out for the remainder of the year.

The Patriots now have a backfield that consists of Rhamondre Stevenson and James Robinson 👀 pic.twitter.com/UpLajvKCJR — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) March 16, 2023

If he can regain his form after a lackluster 2022 campaign, Robinson could be an effective 1-2 punch next to Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield.

Robinson’s ability as a pass-catching back (91 career receptions in 39 games played) should also add another dynamic to a Patriots roster in need of more playmakers.

Robinson’s arrival also likely spells the end for Damien Harris’ tenure in New England.

Harris, who is also an unrestricted free agent, was limited due to injury in 2022. After totaling 929 yards on the ground during the 2021 campaign, Harris was limited to just 462 rushing yards with New England as a complementary piece next to Stevenson last year.