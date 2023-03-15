Patriots reportedly sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to three-year contract

Newsletter Signup
Just a day after Jakobi Meyers left New England to sign with the Raiders, the Patriots have reportedly found his replacement in free agency.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million contract on Wednesday, with $22.5 million earned over the first two years of the deal.
Smith-Schuster confirmed the news on Twitter shortly after the first reports of his new deal were announced.
Smith-Schuster was a key cog in Patrick Mahomes’ offensive arsenal last season with the Chiefs. The 26-year-old wideout was second on Kansas City in targets (101), receptions (78), and receiving yards (933) en route to a Super Bowl title.
It was a bounce-back campaign for Smith-Schuster, who had a productive four seasons with the Steelers from 2017-20 before being limited to just five games in 2021 due to injury.
Even though Smith-Schuster has the size (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) to play on the outside as an “X” receiver, he has the quick-burst acceleration and hands to serve as a useful tool out of the slot for quarterback Mac Jones.
And considering that Smith-Schuster’s contract is close to identical to the three-year, $33 million deal that Meyers inked with Vegas, it appears New England opted for the former over the latter for 2023 and beyond.
Meyers seems to agree with that sentiment, given his reaction on Twitter.
