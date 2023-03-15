Patriots Patriots reportedly sign OT Riley Reiff, place tender on Yodny Cajuste The Patriots made a pair of moves involving offensive tackles. Chicago Bears offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Patriots are expected to sign Chicago Bears offensive tackle Riley Reiff, according to Diana Russini of ESPN.

The 34-year-old veteran lineman has played in the league for a decade. He was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, beginning his career with the Lions.

After four years in Detroit, Reiff spent three seasons in Minnesota, followed by short stints with the Bengals and Bears.

He’s started 149 of the 163 games in his career. He started 10 games for the Bears last year.

The Patriots have made additional depth at the offensive tackle position a priority this offseason.

New England signed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on Tuesday.

The Patriots have also tendered offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. New England drafted Cajuste in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s now on an original-round tender, which means that the Patriots will receive a third round pick if another team signs Cajuste this offseason.

If Cajuste stays with the Patriots, he’ll be on a one-year, $2.73 million contract.