Report: Taylor Rapp, starting safety for Rams during 2021 Super Bowl season, visits Patriots

Free agent safety Taylor Rapp will visit the Patriots on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The versatile defender could find a home in New England,” he wrote.

Rapp, who has been with the LA Rams since he was drafted in 2019, has made 92 tackles or more in three of his last four seasons, including LA’s Super Bowl championship season in 2021.

He intercepted a pair of passes and posted six pass breakups last season.

“Rapp is an urgent safety with positional versatility and on-the-ball production,” the ESPN post reads. “He should draw interest from clubs that can deploy him in multiple sub-package roles. Rapp can play in the post or split-field, or he can align as an overhang defender in dime. There’s disruptive ability here.”

For the first time in over a decade, the Patriots will be without Devin McCourty at the safety position. McCourty retired earlier this month.

New England re-signed safety Jabrill Peppers, who made 60 tackles and had five starts last season. Kyle Dugger, who led the league in defensive touchdowns, also returns at safety.