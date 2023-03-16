Patriots Patriots reportedly one of 3 teams ‘inquiring’ about Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy Jeudy reeled in 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Broncos. Jerry Jeudy will be a coveted trade target this offseason if Denver opts to move him. Jack Dempsey / AP

The Patriots bolstered their receiving corps on Wednesday by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster as a likely “big slot” replacement for Jakobi Meyers.

But could New England still be on the prowl for another top target for Mac Jones?

According to KOA Radio’s Benjamin Allbright, the Patriots are one of the teams that are “inquiring” about Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy. Allbright added that both the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys have also called about the 23-year-old receiver.

Allbright’s report comes just a day after The Athletic’s Jeff Howe tweeted that the Patriots have “called about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy” this offseason.

Even though Smith-Schuster’s yards-after-catch numbers and versatility should provide a much-needed boost to New England’s offense, the Patriots still stand to benefit from having another high-end option for Jones to heave it up to.

According to Allbright, the Broncos are asking for either a first-round pick or a second-round selection and player in exchange for Jeudy.

That price falls in line with the reported second-round pick and a conditional pick/player that the Cardinals are seeking in any deal for Hopkins, according to NFL reporter Mike Jurecki.

Jeudy — who is seven years younger than Hopkins — was also one of the few bright spots on a woeful Broncos offense last season, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. He also comes from Alabama’s football program, a familiar collegiate pipeline to Foxborough. Jeudy was teammates with Mac Jones for two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Even though Smith-Schuster can flip to the outside and serve as an “X” receiver, he did plenty of damage out of the slot with Kansas City in 2022. Jeudy boasts that same versatility, but his stop-and-start burst and great route running is also best utilized in a slot role as well.

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy winning on the slot fade.



Despite being out leveraged presnap, Jeudy knows he can cross the DB’s face and win deep if he can force him to open up inside.



Works vertical with upfield body language and eyes to hold the DB where he is. pic.twitter.com/Cca8hOY945 — Receiver Daily (@ReceiverDaily) September 13, 2022

Of course, it’d be a good problem to have if New England adds two talented wideouts like Jeudy and Smith-Schuster in the same offseason. Regardless of scheme or fit, at least one of the two should be able to draw favorable matchups in Bill O’Brien’s system.