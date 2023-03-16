Patriots reportedly agree to re-sign linebacker Mack Wilson

Newsletter Signup
The Patriots are bringing back linebacker Mack Wilson on a one-year deal, according to a Thursday report.
Wilson, 25, will be back in New England on a contract worth up to $2.2 million, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
Traded to the Patriots exactly a year ago (March 16, 2022) for defensive end Chase Winovich, Wilson established himself as a defensive contributor as well as a special teams player.
Prior to the agreement with New England, Wilson was reportedly a free agent target of both the Browns and Texans.
