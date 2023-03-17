Patriots Former Patriots punter Jake Bailey signs with Miami Dolphins Bailey is staying in the AFC East. Jake Bailey was first placed on IR ahead of New England's Week 11 matchup against the Jets. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Jake Bailey has a new home a week after the Patriots released him, and he’s staying in the AFC East.

The Dolphins announced that they signed Bailey on Friday.

Bailey had been with the Patriots since 2019, when New England selected him in the fifth round. Two years later, in 2021, Bailey emerged as a first-team all-pro selection at Punter.

But a massive drop off in production, along with an injury that landed him on injured reserve, made him expendable.

Bailey missed roughly half of the season and averaged career lows in punting yards [1,557], touchbacks [5], and net average [35.3]. Those numbers all rank near the bottom of the league among starters.

The Patriots have yet to replace Bailey and do not currently have a punter on the roster. Michael Palardy, who took over for Bailey last year, is an unrestricted free-agent.

We have signed Braxton Berrios & Jake Bailey. 🐬⬆️ pic.twitter.com/ZHeZpu5kyI — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 17, 2023