Former Patriots punter Jake Bailey signs with Miami Dolphins

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Jake Bailey has a new home a week after the Patriots released him, and he’s staying in the AFC East.
The Dolphins announced that they signed Bailey on Friday.
Bailey had been with the Patriots since 2019, when New England selected him in the fifth round. Two years later, in 2021, Bailey emerged as a first-team all-pro selection at Punter.
But a massive drop off in production, along with an injury that landed him on injured reserve, made him expendable.
Bailey missed roughly half of the season and averaged career lows in punting yards [1,557], touchbacks [5], and net average [35.3]. Those numbers all rank near the bottom of the league among starters.
The Patriots have yet to replace Bailey and do not currently have a punter on the roster. Michael Palardy, who took over for Bailey last year, is an unrestricted free-agent.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.