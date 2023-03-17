Patriots reportedly sign tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal

Newsletter Signup
After trading a tight end at the start of the week, the Patriots appear to have addressed the position with a free agent pickup.
New England has agreed to terms with tight end Mike Gesicki on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
Gesicki, 27, was originally drafted by the Dolphins as a second-round pick in 2018. Since then, he’s totaled 231 catches for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns in five seasons with Miami.
The addition of Gesicki would help the Patriots offset the recent trade of Jonnu Smith, a tight end New England signed as a free agent in 2021. Smith was dealt to the Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick on March 13.
