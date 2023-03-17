Patriots Patriots reportedly cut defensive back Jalen Mills Mills, who spent two seasons with the Patriots, started in 26 games. New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Patriots have released defensive back Jalen Mills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move will save the Patriots around $5 million in cap space, according to Schefter.

Mills missed seven games last season and recorded a career-low 31 tackles. He had a pair of interceptions and five passes defended.

Patriots are releasing defensive back Jalen Mills, per source. The release saves about $5 million against the Patriots’ salary cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

Mills, who attended LSU, started 16 games for the Patriots in 2021 after arriving from Philadelphia. He was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII team that beat the Patriots.

Nicknamed “Green Goblin” in Philadelphia for his green hair, Mills kept his hair color during his time with the Patriots.

At the cornerback position, the Patriots re-signed Jonathan Jones and tendered Myles Bryant. Jack Jones had a promising rookie campaign, but missed several games and ended the season on injured reserve. Shaun Wade and Quandre Mosely didn’t play much last season.

Advertisement:

With Mills’ release, the Patriots could be in the market for a cornerback.