Patriots reportedly re-sign defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale

The Patriots have re-signed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
Ekuale initially joined New England as a practice squad player in 2021 after being waived by the Jaguars. The Patriots elevated Ekuale to the 53-man roster eight times that season.
The 6-3, 305-pound defensive lineman made a pair of sacks in a reserve role filing in Christian Barmore this season. He also made a career-high 14 tackles.
Terms of Ekuale’s deal have not been reported yet.
According to Patriots.com, 10 of the 14 players New England has signed during free agency were with the team in 2022, including Ekuale.
Notable returnees include Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers, and Raekwon McMillan. New England has also added receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight-end Mike Gesicki, and running back James Robinson, among others.
