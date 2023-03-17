Patriots Patriots reportedly re-sign defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale Ekuale registered two sacks last season in a reserve role. New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale after a sack against the New York Jets during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The Patriots have re-signed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Ekuale initially joined New England as a practice squad player in 2021 after being waived by the Jaguars. The Patriots elevated Ekuale to the 53-man roster eight times that season.

The 6-3, 305-pound defensive lineman made a pair of sacks in a reserve role filing in Christian Barmore this season. He also made a career-high 14 tackles.

Terms of Ekuale’s deal have not been reported yet.

The #Patriots re-signed DT Daniel Ekuale, per source. He appeared in 15 games last season with two sacks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

According to Patriots.com, 10 of the 14 players New England has signed during free agency were with the team in 2022, including Ekuale.

Notable returnees include Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers, and Raekwon McMillan. New England has also added receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight-end Mike Gesicki, and running back James Robinson, among others.