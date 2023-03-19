Patriots What Joe Judge’s role with the Patriots reportedly might be in 2023 Judge was the Patriots' quarterbacks coach in 2022 but was replaced by Bill O'Brien. It hasn't been clear what Joe Judge and Matt Patricia will do in 2023. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Many of the roles on the Patriots’ coaching staff for the 2023 season have been settled, but it’s currently unknown what two prominent coaches from last season’s staff will be doing.

Joe Judge, the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach in 2022, lost his role when New England hired Bill O’Brien back as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023. It’s been reported though that Judge will remain in New England, but in what capacity?

Well, Patriots safety Devin McCourty revealed in an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that when he told Bill Belichick earlier this offseason that he was retiring, Judge was in the head coach’s office at the time. That might be a sign as to what Judge’s role will be with the team this upcoming season, as some people believe he’ll be a senior adviser to Belichick, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported in his Patriots Sunday notes column.

Advertisement:

Judge moving into a non-position coach or coordinator role shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Many people wondered if he’d become the Patriots’ special teams coordinator again, a position he held from 2015-19 prior to becoming the head coach of the New York Giants, after the unit ranked last in DVOA in 2022. Cam Achord appears to be remaining in that role, though as he worked in a special teams role when the Patriots’ coaching staff participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The role Judge might reportedly have in 2023 seems to be similar to the job Matt Patricia had in 2021. Patricia was a senior football adviser that season, rejoining the Patriots after a three-year stint as the Lions’ head coach. Cam Newton shared that Patricia was in the room when Belichick told him he was being cut prior to the regular season. Patricia also helped finalize free agent contracts for the team that offseason, signing them on the team’s behalf.

Speaking of Patricia, it remains unknown what he’ll do in 2023. Following a poor 2022 season as the team’s offensive playcaller and offensive line coach, Patricia was replaced by O’Brien and Adrian Klemm in each role, respectively. There weren’t any openings on the defensive coaching staff, where Patricia has spent most of his career.

Advertisement:

As a result, Patricia could leave New England. He interviewed with the Broncos for their defensive coordinator gig but was passed over for Vance Joseph. Broncos coach Sean Payton hasn’t ruled out adding Patricia to his staff though, telling reporters at the combine that he was speaking to him still.

The Eagles reportedly had interest in Patricia for their linebackers coach role, too. They hired D.J. Eliot for the role, though earlier in March.