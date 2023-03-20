Patriots Former Patriots RB Damien Harris is reportedly heading to this AFC East rival Harris led the Patriots in rushing yards during both the 2020 and 2021 season. Damien Harris was limited to just 11 games last season with the Patriots. Joshua Bessex / AP

Damien Harris might be leaving Foxborough, but the Patriots will be seeing plenty of their former leading rusher in 2023.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harris has signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, keeping the talented back in the AFC East for at least another season.

Harris confirmed the report on Twitter Monday night.

LETS GO BUFFALO ❤️💙 #BillsMafia — Damien Harris (@DHx34) March 21, 2023

Drafted by New England in the third round (No. 87 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Harris was a productive rushing option for the Patriots when healthy. After limited reps as a rookie in 2019, Harris led New England in rushing yards in both 2020 (691 yards) and 2021 (929 yards).

Advertisement:

But last season, Harris was leapfrogged on the depth chart by Rhamondre Stevenson. Harris ultimately played in 11 games with New England in 2022, totaling 462 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

Harris was a dependable red-zone threat for New England, headlined by 15 scores during the 2021 campaign. But injuries limited his effectiveness over the years. Even though he opened last season as the Patriots’ RB1, Harris missed six total games due to both hamstring and thigh injuries.

With Harris on the mend, Stevenson asserted himself as a premier option on the ground for New England, gaining 1,461 total scrimmage yards over 17 games in 2022.

The writing was on the wall that the Patriots were moving on from Harris after the team signed running back James Robinson to a two-year contract last week.

Although both Robinson and Harris have been hampered by injuries as of late, New England is likely banking on Robinson rebounding after being another year removed from a torn Achilles in 2021.

The Bills, who will likely plug Harris into the starting role vacated by Devin Singletary on the depth chart, are probably thrilled that the former Alabama product is now on their roster.

Harris feasted against the Bills during the 2021 season, totaling 214 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in Weeks 13 and 16.

DAMIEN HARRIS TURNS ON THE JETS 🔥



His 64-yard TD gives the Patriots an early lead over the Bills



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/3vDeetpm7o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2021