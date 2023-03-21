Patriots Watch longtime Patriot Devin McCourty’s full retirement ceremony Watch Devin McCourty’s full retirement ceremony Devin McCourty was honored by the Patriots on Tuesday. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

Devin McCourty, who announced his retirement earlier this month after playing his entire 13-season career with the New England Patriots, was honored by the team with a special ceremony Tuesday in Foxborough.

Watch video of the ceremony here: