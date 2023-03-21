Watch longtime Patriot Devin McCourty’s full retirement ceremony

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Devin McCourty, who announced his retirement earlier this month after playing his entire 13-season career with the New England Patriots, was honored by the team with a special ceremony Tuesday in Foxborough.
