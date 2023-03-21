Patriots

Watch longtime Patriot Devin McCourty’s full retirement ceremony

Devin McCourty at his retirement presser at Patriots Hall of Fame.
Devin McCourty was honored by the Patriots on Tuesday. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

Devin McCourty, who announced his retirement earlier this month after playing his entire 13-season career with the New England Patriots, was honored by the team with a special ceremony Tuesday in Foxborough.

Watch video of the ceremony here: