Patriots are reportedly bringing back Jalen Mills to play safety

Last week, the Patriots reportedly cut Jalen Mills. This week, he reportedly has a new deal with New England.

Mills signed a one-year, $6.1 million deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old cornerback joined New England on four-year, $24 million deal in 2021 after leaving the Eagles.

Instead having Mills on contract through 2025, Mills can be a free-agent again next year.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, Mills plans to play safety next season. He spent time playing the position with the Eagles, and in college at LSU. His versatility in the secondary could help plug the hole that Devin McCourty’s retirement leaves.

“Y’all know I really play safety, right?” Mills tweeted earlier this month.

Mills missed the final six games of last season with a groin injury after a promising start. He recorded 31 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and five passes defended in 10 games.