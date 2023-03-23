Patriots Report: Joe Judge will have a new role with ‘some parallels’ to Matt Patricia’s old one Judge will be in an assistant coaching role in 2023. Patriots assistants Matt Patricia (left) and Joe Judge in 2022. The Boston Globe

Joe Judge will stay with the Patriots and assume an assistant coaching role with the team next season, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.

Breer wrote that Judge will work closely with Cam Achord and Joe Houston on special teams.

But, there are some personnel-related responsibilities Judge will assume that could end up being pretty similar to what Matt Patricia’s role was before he took over as play-caller.

“One difference [between] Patricia in ’21 and Judge in ’23, just to illustrate it,” Breer wrote. “Patricia’s name was on player contracts back then, and this year, Matt Groh’s name is in that spot. Judge’s job will be more in coaching special teams, being a liaison between coaching and scouting, etc.”

Judge coached special teams with the Patriots from 2012-2019 before being hired as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants fired judge before his fully-guaranteed five-year contract was up, so they’ll continue to pay his salary through 2024.

The 41-year-old coach returned to New England last season as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.