Patriots Bill Belichick was asked about Patriots’ offseason and Lamar Jackson’s trade request Belichick had a simple response when asked why fans should be optimistic about 2023. Bill Belichick speaking during the AFC head coaches availability at the NFL meetings, Monday, March 27, 2023. Matt York/AP Photo

Bill Belichick spoke to reporters on Monday at the annual league meeting in Phoenix for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.

Unsurprisingly, the Patriots’ coach was concise in his remarks, and stressed patience as the offseason continues.

“Long way to go,” Belichick said when asked what message he has for fans. “It’s March. We play in September. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. I think we’ve taken steps to improve the team. Again, it’s March.”

Given the team’s 8-9 record in 2022 (and lack of a playoff win since the end of the Tom Brady era), why should fans be optimistic?

“The last 25 years,” Belichick replied.

Noting that New England has “taken steps to improve the team” during the offseason, Belichick said the Patriots “wouldn’t rule out” further ways to improve the roster (though he didn’t reveal specifics).

As for Lamar Jackson’s trade request — which the Ravens’ quarterback revealed in a tweet on Monday morning — Belichick provided a quick response.

“I’m not going to talk about players on any other team,” he said.

And on the subject of newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the Patriots’ head coach referenced the history the two have together.

“I have a good relationship with Bill [O’Brien]. We go back a ways. I thought it was the best thing for the team.”