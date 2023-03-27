Patriots One oddsmaker is setting low expectations for the 2023 Patriots New England has the eighth-worst odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl. For the first time ever, Patriots fans in Massachusetts will be able to bet on their teams from the comfort of their own homes.

DraftKings Sportsbook may be based in Boston, but they’re giving no hometown favors to the Patriots for the 2023 season.

The sportsbook recently released its futures odds for the 2023 NFL season, and New England is predicted to finish in the bottom half of the league for the second year in a row.

On the company’s site, there are odds for the Super Bowl winner, conference winners, division winners, team regular season win totals, and for select teams, odds for whether or not they’ll make the playoffs.

When it came to New England’s Super Bowl odds, anyone feeling good about the team’s chances to win it all has a chance to cash out big time. The odds for the Patriots to win the Super Bowl are currently +6000, the eighth-worst odds in the league ahead of the Bucs, Seahawks, Falcons, Titans, Colts, Texans, and Cardinals.

The teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl next season are the Chiefs at +600 and the 49ers at +700.

If you’re thinking New England could make it to the big game but may lose to a team like San Francisco or Philadelphia, then you can bet on them to win the AFC Championship at +3000.

When it comes to winning the AFC East, New England currently has the worst odds at +800. Buffalo is +135, New York is +240, and Miami is +300.

For anyone unsure on how the rest of the AFC could shake out and are just looking at the Patriots’ regular season schedule, there is the wins over/under.

At the moment the line is 7.5 regular season wins for New England. Anyone who thinks the team will go 8-9 or better can put money down at -120. For those looking at the under, its +100.