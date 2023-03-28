Patriots Tom Brady reunited with his former Patriots teammates on the beach The quarterback met up with some of his favorite targets in Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

Tuesday morning, Tom Brady took to Twitter to share some photos of himself and some of his old Patriots teammates enjoying their time together on a beach.

The pictures feature Brady along with some of his former targets, including Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

In the first photo the quarterback is seen flicking a pass next to former Buccaneers teammate Blaine Gabbert.

The others show Gronkowski having a delightful ride on a surfboard, and Amendola and Edelman preparing to bump fists. All of them seem to be having a blast next to or in the clear blue water, sporting smiles and sun-tanned skin.

While its unclear where and when these pictures were taken, the date they were posted raised some eyebrows in the NFL community.

March 28, or 3-28, is a notable day on the calendars of NFL fans, not for a specific deadline or event that occurs each year, but rather because its a reminder of a historic comeback.

In Super Bowl LI, the Patriots battled back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. It was named the second-greatest comeback in Boston sports history by Boston.com readers.

Who were some of the players on that fateful Patriots squad? Amendola, Brady, Edelman, and Gronkowski.