Patriots Report: Patriots had ‘extensive’ meetings with pair of Ohio State prospects Both prospects, a tackle and a wide receiver, are projected first-round picks. Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, runs out of bounds as Tulsa defensive back TieNeal Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

The Patriots met with a pair of projected first-round picks during Ohio State’s pro day two weeks ago, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.

“I know when they were at Ohio State,” Breer said during an appearance on the Greg Bedard Patriots podcast. “They sent both Adrian Klemm and Ross Douglas, their line coach and their receivers coach, and they had extensive private meetings with Paris Johnson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

New England has the No. 14 overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft, and has needs at receiver and offensive tackle.

Smith-Njigba, the 2021 Rose Bowl MVP, is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound slot receiver. He caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, but a hamstring injury limited him to three games and five catches in 2022.

His 20-yard shuttle time of 3.93 seconds at last month’s NFL combine was the fastest of any receiver since 2013 according to The Athletic. His mark of 6.57 on the three-cone drill was the best at the combine.

Johnson was a five-star recruit in high-school and was a first-team all-Big Ten selection at offensive tackle this season. He’s 6-foot-6, weighs 313-pounds, and bench pressed 29 reps of 225 at the combine. Johnson also has the versatility to play at offensive guard, where he started for Ohio State in 2021.

The Patriots lost Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor during free-agency, but picked up JuJu Smith-Schuster. DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne are also still on the roster.

The Patriots signed veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who has started 140 games over his 11-year career. Reiff is 34 years old and on a one-year deal. Trent Brown, who started 16 of New England’s 17 games last season, is under contract for next season. The Patriots also added Calvin Anderson, who mostly played a reserve role at tackle for the Lions over the past three seasons.