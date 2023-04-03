Patriots Report: Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel planning Patriots-Titans joint practices for preseason A trip to Nashville could be in store for the Patriots. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Patriots are working with the Titans to plan joint preseason practices, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“Word from the NFL annual league meeting is that [Patriots coach Bill] Belichick and Titans coach Mike Vrabel have been talking about the possibility of joint practices in Nashville, similar to what the teams did in 2019,” wrote Reiss.

The 2023 NFL schedule isn’t expected to be released until next month, but teams are already making preseason plans, NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly told Reiss.

The Patriots are familiar with Vrabel, who played in New England from 2001-2008 and won three Super Bowls with the franchise. The Patriots and Titans held joint practices in 2019.

New England had joint practices with Carolina and Las Vegas in 2022.