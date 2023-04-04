Patriots Raiders hire former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola in a coaching role Amendola helped New England win two Super Bowls. Danny Amendola catches a touchdown pass from Julian Edelman during a 2015 AFC playoff game. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

The collection of former Patriots players and coaches continues in Las Vegas, with Danny Amendola being the latest Raiders hire.

First spotted on the Raiders’ website by Forbes’ Oliver Thomas (and later confirmed by multiple reports), Amendola will serve as an assistant to Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett as well as coach the team’s returners.

Amendola, 37, retired from his NFL playing career in 2022. During his time in New England (2013-2018), he helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls, recording touchdown catches in both games.

The retired wide receiver is the latest in a line of former Patriots to end up with the Raiders. It began with Las Vegas hiring former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be the team’s head coach in 2022, and now includes several coaches as well as a plethora of players (such as former Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer).