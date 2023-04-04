Patriots Report: Mike Gesicki’s role will be different from ‘typical’ Patriots TE assignments Mike Gesicki isn't expected to handle as much run blocking as other tight ends. Tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates after scoring a touchdown. Matt Durisko/AP Photo

Earlier this week, Bill Belichick said Mike Gesicki is “kind of a unique player” who can present matchup problems.

At 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, Gesicki has tight end size. But he’s also been called a big receiver.

According to Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports, Gesicki’s tight end duties with the Patriots will be somewhat different than normal when it comes to the run game.

“Gesicki isn’t expected to meet with wide receivers,” Kyed wrote. “But he won’t be asked to do typical tight end blocking assignments either.'”

The most productive season of Gesicki’s career was in 2021, when he caught 73 passes for 780 yards and finished second amongst Miami Dolphins players in targets with 112.

“He has some gravitational pull in terms of game planning and how defenses have to account for him,” an unnamed source told Kyed. “And then, with the length, hands, and leaping he’s open even when he’s covered.”

Gesicki’s numbers (32 catches, 52 targets, 362 yards) dropped significantly in 2022. The Dolphins let him go to the Patriots, who are in the same division.

Belichick said he’s looking forward to seeing how Gesicki’s role meshes with the rest of the offense.

“Tough guy to go gameplan for, hard to cover,” Belichick said. “I look forward to working with Mike. So, we’ll see how it goes. He’s kind of a unique player, so hopefully, we’ll be able to use him productively.”