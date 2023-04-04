Patriots Patriots projected to make a first-round trade in an updated NFL mock draft The new mock draft also included who New England might select in the second round. Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright runs at the NFL rookie scouting combine in March. AP Photo/Erin Hooley

With the NFL Draft now less than a month away (the first round begins on April 27), mock drafts are reaching their final iterations.

At ESPN, analyst Todd McShay unveiled his latest set of predictions on Tuesday, conducting a two-round mock draft.

As Patriots mock drafts go, McShay thinks it could develop in a typical way for Bill Belichick. Instead of using the 14th overall pick (which New England currently holds), there could be a trade.

In the current scenario, McShay sees the Patriots trading the 14th pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for the 19th pick, a third-round pick (82nd overall), and a fifth-round pick (153rd overall).

“Patriots coach Bill Belichick is always open to a trade-back opportunity, so this makes a lot of sense all around,” wrote McShay.

New England, now picking 19th, eventually selects offensive tackle Darnell Wright out of Tennessee.

“Wright allowed just one sack last season, thanks in part to his great balance and 6-foot-5, 333-pound frame,” noted McShay. “He’d also help spring running back Rhamondre Stevenson as one of the best run-blockers in the class.”

Looking farther into the mock draft, McShay thinks that Belichick will turn his attention to defense in the second round.

With the 46th pick, the Patriots are projected to take cornerback D.J. Turner from Michigan.

“He ran a scorching 4.26 in the 40-yard dash (fastest at the combine this year), and he can mirror receivers’ every move,” McShay pointed out in his summary.