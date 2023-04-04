Patriots NFL insider: Patriots’ dysfunction on offense felt on ‘all levels’ in 2022 Patriots coaches could reportedly see that the 2022 offense "was not up to previous standards." Matt Patricia and Bill Belichick during the 2022 season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The farther away the Patriots move from the team’s disappointing 2022 season, the more details appear to be leaking out about the problems relating to the offense.

According to NFL insider Mike Giardi, the issues affected more than simply the quarterback position.

“The offensive dysfunction was felt on all levels of the offense and by all position groups,” Giardi noted in a recent series of tweets.

Giardi also reported that some Patriots coaches recognized that the team’s play-calling system — which was handled by former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in a new offensive role — “was not up to previous standards set in [Foxborough].”

The inside look at the level of dysfunction comes amid a renewed flurry of reports regarding ongoing “tension” between Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

Giardi referenced an unnamed source who blamed Belichick for causing Jones to regress in his second season, as well as the offense in general.

The Patriots have addressed the problems in play-calling heading into 2023, opting to bring former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien back in the same role.