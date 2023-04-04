Patriots BC’s Zay Flowers to reportedly visit Patriots on Wednesday for pre-draft meeting The wide receiver stands as the latest first-round target that the Patriots have interviewed over the last few weeks. BC's Zay Flowers is expected to be one of the first wideouts selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Charles Krupa / AP

The Patriots have kicked the tires on just about every first-round talent at the wide receiver position in this year’s draft class.

On Wednesday, New England will reportedly bring in another blue-chip prospect — this one right from their own backyard.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Boston College wideout Zay Flowers will visit the Patriots on Wednesday as part of a pre-draft meeting. The 22-year-old Flowers visited the Dallas Cowboys on Monday and the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

Flowers has soared up many draft boards over the last few months, with the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native praised for his route-running, separation ability, and explosiveness in the open field.

“It won’t surprise me, when it’s all said and done, if he’s somewhere in the top 15,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said of Flowers’ draft stock back in February.

Despite standing as one of the few consistent conduits of offense for the Eagles last season, Flowers still stuffed the stat sheet in 2022. The 5-foot-9 wideout reeled in 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior campaign.

New England’s coaching staff had a first-hand look at Flowers while coaching him during the East-West Shrine Bowl out in Las Vegas earlier this offseason.

“Why do you like Zay Flowers so much?” pic.twitter.com/nsUymMcNBM — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) April 4, 2023

Given New England’s offensive woes last season, it’s clear that Bill Belichick and his staff are doing their due diligence with every potential receiving option when they’re on the clock with the 14th overall pick later this month.

Last week, Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas was on hand at Ohio State’s Pro Day to see Buckeyes star Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

During an appearance on the Greg Bedard Patriots podcast, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted that the Patriots had “extensive private meetings” with Smith-Njigba during the showcase in Columbus.

USC’s Jordan Addison, who took home the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the top wideout in college football during the 2021 season, said last week on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he also has a meeting set with the Patriots.

Thanks to @uscfb WR @Espn_Jordan for stopping by today to talk his football journey and what his next month will look like meeting w/ teams ahead of #NFLDraft, including the #Patriots up first:#NFL #FightOn pic.twitter.com/6jJnInC87T — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 30, 2023

Addison met with the Patriots previously during the NFL Scouting Combine in March, although that interaction was a bit more informal.

“I wasn’t in a room with Bill Belichick,” Addison said. “I think my first encounter with New England was different from everybody else’s because I only had a couple [of scouts] in there. It wasn’t a full room. So it was just a little bit different. The vibe was a little bit different.”

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston also noted in an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry that he met with New England during the scouting combine.

“To an extent initially, but then as the meeting went on, it kind of got more chill,” Johnston told Perry when asked if he was given tough questions by the Patriots in his initial interview. “We just got into some football talk, which obviously I’m very familiar with. So it was all good after that.”