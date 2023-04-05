Patriots ‘Be careful what you wish for,’ former Patriot says about Mac Jones trade rumors Bill Belichick reportedly shopped Jones to four teams this offseason. Mac Jones is moving forward to Year 3, and he has support from at least one teammate. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

On Tuesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus reported that the Patriots shopped Mac Jones around to four different teams.

Last week, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported that Jones’s decision to seek outside help last season angered Bill Belichick.

So, could Jones be on the move a year after he led the Patriots to the playoffs and made his first Pro Bowl? Former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty discussed the reports during a segment on Good Morning Football on Wednesday.

“Be careful what you wish for in hopes of ‘there’s something better’ on the other side, that the grass is greener,” McCourty said. “Because Mac was really good in his rookie year, let’s see what he can become.”

Advertisement:

McCourty noted that Jones led the Patriots to a 10-win season during his rookie season and had the most passing yards among rookies.

Jones took a step back in nearly every statistical category last year as the Patriots offense struggled under Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.

"Be careful what you wish for in hopes of 'there's something better'… because Mac was really good in his rookie year, let's see what he can become."@JasonMcCourty on the offseason rumblings about Mac Jones and the Patriots pic.twitter.com/aq68nGpvRv — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 5, 2023

“I love Joe Judge, and I love Matt Patricia,” McCourty said. “They’re two really good football coaches. But, as they take over an offense and they were kind of co-coordinators, quarterback coaches, positions that they hadn’t held, that’s not fair to Mac Jones. We heard Robert Kraft, the owner, say he really likes Mac Jones and he said we didn’t do him any favors in his second year.”

Any player would have struggled in such a situation, not just Jones, McCourty said.

“I think these rumblings and everything that we’re hearing, we need to slow down,” McCourty said. “Let’s see what Mac Jones does in year three with a guy like Bill O’Brien coming back who has a ton of experience, a ton of success in the NFL and the college ranks … let’s see how he overcomes the adversity and all the conversations being had.”