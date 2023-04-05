Patriots NFL insider: Patriots coaches didn’t see a ‘massive chasm’ between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe last season "Last year’s staff felt like Zappe closed any gap there." Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe could be vying for reps during training camp. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly given Mac Jones a ringing endorsement so far this offseason when it comes to his standing as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Speaking last week at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix, Belichick didn’t offer a definitive answer when asked if the top spot on the depth chart belongs to Jones once camp opens in July.

“Well, everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best player,” Belichick said.

Even if there isn’t much to the rumors swirling around Jones and the Patriots shopping him this offseason, it seems like Belichick is content with letting him and fellow QB Bailey Zappe battle it out for reps during camp.

Perhaps Belichick’s noncommittal answers about Jones’ spot on the roster is just some tough love doled out by the longtime coach. Belichick might still be irked at Jones seeking outside help amid a dysfunctional 2022 season.

But Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted in a column on Wednesday that Belichick and the Patriots coaching staff really aren’t sure if there’s that much of a gap between Jones and Zappe.

“I do think Belichick is going to make Jones earn his spot back, and that’ll leave the door open for Bailey Zappe to compete for it,” Breer wrote. “How does he compare? By the end of last year, the coaches didn’t think there was a massive chasm between the two. Jones has the physical edge, but not by a mile. Jones is also incredibly football smart, but Zappe’s sharp, too, and last year’s staff felt like Zappe closed any gap there by following the coach when Jones didn’t.

“I will say both look to be in a position to get rolling. Jones has been in the Patriots facility on a daily basis as of late, lifting, studying and popping into the offices of the new offensive staff. Zappe has been, too. So it’ll be interesting to follow this through the spring and summer.”

Even though Zappe was only thrust into starting reps last season following injuries to both Jones and Brian Hoyer, the 23-year-old quarterback still showcased some promise as a rookie.

Over his four games in 2022, Zappe completed 70.7 percent of his pass attempts while throwing for five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jones’ stats last season were far from encouraging (14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 36.1 QBR). But the 24-year-old QB also earned Pro-Bowl honors as a rookie in 2021, and should be in line for a rebound with Bill O’Brien running New England’s offense in 2023.