Patriots NFL Draft analyst has the Patriots taking ‘dynamic’ young quarterback with first-round pick In this draft projection, the Patriots would trade away quarterback Mac Jones. Anthony Richardson had a formal interview with the Patriots back in March. Michael Conroy / AP

The Patriots will have no shortage of options when they get on the clock with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And given the multiple areas of deficiency on their roster, New England really can’t go wrong if it targets a sturdy offensive tackle, gifted wide receiver, or big-bodied cornerback.

But amid the rumored tensions between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones, coupled with the reports earlier this week that the Patriots were shopping the third-year QB, could New England target a quarterback with their first-round pick?

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein seems to think so.

In his last mock draft, Zierlein projected that the Patriots will use pick No. 14 on Florida QB Anthony Richardson.

“There’s reportedly tension between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones,” Zierlein wrote. “In this scenario, the Patriots look to deal Jones for a draft pick and choose to develop the dynamic but raw Richardson.”

The Patriots already have some familiarity with Richardson, who scored 26 total touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore with the Gators last season.

During his press conference at the NFL scouting combine last month, Richardson confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the Patriots.

Even though Richardson has work to do when it comes to his mechanics and accuracy, his physical profile and dual-threat capabilities have tabbed him as a first-round lock due to his high ceiling.

In Richardson’s draft profile on NFL.com, Zierlein compared the Florida QB to Cam Newton.

“Dual-threat quarterback with an elite physical profile and a lot of work that needs to be done to reach a potentially high ceiling,” Zierlein. “Richardson’s frame, arm talent, and mobility will demand respect as a potential first-round option. He has the ability to make plays on the move that very few of his NFL peers will be able to make. However, both his accuracy on short and simple throws left much to be desired due, in part, to shoddy footwork and inconsistent rhythm.

“The footwork issues can be corrected, but the challenge will be determining whether he can be at least a functionally accurate passer at the next level. Richardson’s potential to strike with the deep ball, attack the secondary from sideline to sideline and gash teams with his legs creates greater leeway in his projection as a developmental prospect. Ultimately, he will succeed or fail based on his ability to play with better post-snap recognition and deliver the football with consistency.”

Richardson’s skillset would be a major departure from an offense conducted by Jones over the last two seasons.

Still, given the potential of a bounce-back season for Jones with Bill O’Brien running the offense, New England might be better off focusing in on another area of the roster with that 14th overall selection.