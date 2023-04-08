Patriots Zay Flowers to the Patriots hype is increasing by the day "Feels like the worst kept secret in the league is that Zay is a Patriot." Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine. Darron Cummings/AP Photo

Rumors swirl in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft each year, and it’s important to remember that it’s largely just hype and hearsay.

With that in mind, and taking everything for what it is, the Zay Flowers to New England buzz has reached new levels in recent weeks.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Flowers landed in Boston at 6 a.m. Wednesday from an overnight Las Vegas flight and went straight to the Patriots facility.

BC WR Zay Flowers landed in Boston at 6 a.m. from an overnight Vegas flight and went straight to the #Patriots facility to spend the day learning the offense with Bill O’Brien on his visit, per source. New England has the No. 14 pick, three weeks from today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2023

There, according to Pelissero, the former Boston College receiver spent the day learning the offense with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien on his visit.

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub noted that the Patriots “did something similar” in 2019 with N’Keal Harry, whom they ended up drafting. New England also worked with Flowers at the Shrine Bowl and attended his Pro Day at BC.

The Patriots have the No. 14 pick in the draft, which starts April 27. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Flowers – a 5-foot-9, 182-pound wideout – has accepted an invitation to attend the draft in person.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers — who is scheduled to visit the Patriots on Wednesday — has accepted an invitation to and will attend the upcoming NFL draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2023

In a recent ESPN story, Jeremy Fowler said Flowers’ “stock is surging.”

“Don’t be shocked if Boston College’s Zay Flowers is the first wide receiver off the board,” Fowler wrote.

Brett Kollman of “The Film Room” said Flowers to New England feels like the “worst kept secret” in the league.

Feels like the worst kept secret in the league is that Zay is a Patriot lol https://t.co/WUmvnaJK2Q — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 6, 2023

A CBS mock draft, published Saturday morning, has the Patriots taking Flowers.

“Flowers is a smaller wide receiver, but he’s one of the top slot receivers in the draft,” Garrett Podell wrote. “With Jakobi Meyers off to the Raiders and the Patriots desperately needing to rebuild Mac Jones’ confidence, Flowers adds a receiver with arguably the most polished route tree in the entire draft. Belichick’s Patriots have plenty of success with smaller wide receivers such as Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.”

It’s impossible to predict where Flowers will end up, and which player the Patriots will take, but it’s clear at this point that there’s mutual interest.